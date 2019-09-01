Home

ROBERT P. "BOB" JONES Sr.

ROBERT P. "BOB" JONES Sr. Obituary
JONES, SR. ROBERT P. "BOB"

Age 76, of Finleyville died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. He was born August 20, 1943 in Youngstown, OH; a son of the late Paul and Roberta Fowler Jones. Mr. Jones was retired as a data supervisor with Calgon Corporation in Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, where he had served as Vice Commander, and was the Executive Director of the Finleyville-Union Township military banner program honoring numerous hometown veterans. Surviving is his wife, Carole Smith Jones; two sons, Robert Jones, Jr. (April) of Finleyville and Craig Jones (Lynn) of Bethel Park; a sister, Diane Schuller of Boardman, OH; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Sally Luxon. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel, Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, A graveside  services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Finleyville Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
