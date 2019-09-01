|
JONES, SR. ROBERT P. "BOB"
Age 76, of Finleyville died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. He was born August 20, 1943 in Youngstown, OH; a son of the late Paul and Roberta Fowler Jones. Mr. Jones was retired as a data supervisor with Calgon Corporation in Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, where he had served as Vice Commander, and was the Executive Director of the Finleyville-Union Township military banner program honoring numerous hometown veterans. Surviving is his wife, Carole Smith Jones; two sons, Robert Jones, Jr. (April) of Finleyville and Craig Jones (Lynn) of Bethel Park; a sister, Diane Schuller of Boardman, OH; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Sally Luxon. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel, Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, A graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Finleyville Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019