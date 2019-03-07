LOCKWOOD ROBERT P.

Age 69, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Yonkers, New York to the late Albert Francis and Evelyn Lockwood. He graduated from Fairfield University in Connecticut with a bachelor's in History. He married Cindy (Nowels) Lockwood July 21, 1973 and she survives. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the Catholic Press Association. He began his career for Our Sunday Visitor as an editor and after 28 years he retired as president and publisher. He then moved to Arch Diocese of Pittsburg, PA and began a career as the communications director. Bob was an award winning Catholic journalist and author. Bob is survived by his children, Ryan Lockwood and Theresa (Benjamin) Ruppert; Liam, Ethan, and Jonah Ruppert; siblings, Albert Francis (Jane) Lockwood, Anthony (Mary) Lockwood, and Annamay (Joseph) Gambino; and several nieces and nephews. He is also proceeded in death by his brother, John Toby Lockwood. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 or Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook please visit,

