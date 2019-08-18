|
|
McKINLEY ROBERT. P. "BOB"
Age 87, passed away in Tyler, TX, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Robert was the owner/manager of R.P. McKinley, Inc., an executive search firm for 21 years. He sold it in 2001 in order to spend more time with his invalid wife, Shirley. Previously, he was Personnel Director at Westinghouse Electric Corporation Headquarters. His Westinghouse experience included management of the construction and start-up of the O'Hara computer process control plant and Director of all personnel functions in Puerto Rico. He was active for many years in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Bob was chairman of the Pittsburgh Section. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh Personnel Association. Bob was also a member of the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church. He proudly served his country in the Pacific fleet in US Navy. A University of Pittsburgh Magna Cum Lauda graduate, Bob had academic preparation in both Industrial Psychology and Manufacturing before he became a multi-functional executive in the industry. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Kirchner) McKinley; loving father of James W. (Elisabeth) McKinley, M.D., of Tyler, TX and the late Robert P. McKinley, Jr.; dear grandfather of Max W. McKinley of New York City and Chloe E. McKinley of Tyler, TX; brother of the late James H. McKinley. Friends will be received on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019