Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
ROTHMEYER ROBERT P. "ROCKY"

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, age 84, of Etna. Beloved husband of the late Caroline M. Rothmeyer; father of Susanne (Glen) Snyder, Jacob (Ann) Rothmeyer, Robert A. (Beverly) Rothmeyer, and the late Pamela Rothmeyer; grandfather of Daniele (Frank) McEhaney, Alexandra (Justin) Snyder-Stoles, and Robert C. Rothmeyer; great-grandfather of Minna, Viviann, Zeke, and Spencer; brother of Dolores Rothmeyer, and the late Louella, Charlotte and John Rothmeyer; companion of Margaret "Peggy" Congalton; also many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 a.m. St. Nicholas Church. Robert was a veteran, a life-time member of Roofers and Water Proofers Local # 37, an avid outdoorsman, loved traveling, and absolutely loved his traditions with family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
