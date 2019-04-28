Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Malachy Church
Resources
ROBERT P. "ROLLO" STREINER


STREINER ROBERT P. "ROLLO"

Age 73, of Kennedy Twp., passed with his loving family by his side on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Nikki (Hickly); loving father of Kevin Streiner; Dear brother of Pete Streiner (Mira) and Frieda Mandus (Harvey); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a 35 year employee of Wesco Electrical Supply Company and proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Family will receive friends 2-8 p.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers of transfer are 11:30 a.m. TUESDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in St. Malachy Church.  Burial to follow with Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
