STREINER ROBERT P. "ROLLO"

Age 73, of Kennedy Twp., passed with his loving family by his side on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Nikki (Hickly); loving father of Kevin Streiner; Dear brother of Pete Streiner (Mira) and Frieda Mandus (Harvey); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a 35 year employee of Wesco Electrical Supply Company and proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Family will receive friends 2-8 p.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers of transfer are 11:30 a.m. TUESDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in St. Malachy Church. Burial to follow with Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.