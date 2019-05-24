KELLY ROBERT PATRICK

Age 71, on May 16, 2019. After a long and challenging journey, heaven opened its doors to Bob. Prior to his stay at ManorCare-Pittsburgh, Bob had been a happy Squirrel Hill resident for over 30 years. He reveled in the sites of Murray and Forbes Avenues in his motorized wheelchair, shopping, talking, oftentimes with a cigar. His favorite haunts were the Manor Theatre, Poli's and take-out from Mineo's. Bob loved films and could talk for hours on end about the latest flick he had seen and what he would see next. A jazz enthusiast, he had an extensive CD collection. Reading was a pleasure, everything from Jorge Luis Borges to Kurt Vonnegut. Although his mobility was limited throughout his adult life, Bob admired athletic competition. He thoroughly enjoyed watching college hoops and every Olympic sport imaginable-luge, two-man bobsled, everything-he loved it all. At the age of four, Bob had contracted polio and was among the ninety pioneer children who had received the early vaccine from Dr. Jonas Salk's test trial at the DT Watson Home, through the University of Pittsburgh, when it was developed. Although an early memory, Bob did recall being examined by Dr. Salk and his vaccine team. He continued as part of the study until his injuries at the age of 18, from an automobile accident prevented him from continuing. Born in Pittsburgh on June 1, 1947 to the late Joseph and Estelle Kelly, Bob grew up in the Hazelwood area, North Side, Southern California and finally in Harmar. He had a great sense of humor and generally viewed the world with a sense of wonder. Despite each day being a physical challenge for him, we'd like to think of him as walking on his own now with past family and friends and Jesus, too. Bob is survived by brothers, David and Mark (Cathy), and sister and best friend Mary Ann Kelly-Lovasz (John Lovasz); nephews, Miles and Jim, and nieces Diane; and goddaughter Leanne Lovasz. Great appreciation to all at Forward-Shady Apartments, TRCIL Services, ManorCare and Heartland Hospice who provided outstanding care for Bob. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Bob's name to HCR/ManorCare, Activities Department, 550 S. Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Or, do an act of kindness in Bob's memory. Arrangements under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Springdale/Cheswick.