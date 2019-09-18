|
VAN DER MAELEN ROBERT PATRICK
Age 35, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was the much loved son of Robert Van Der Maelen and Mary Lou (Martinac) Van Der Maelen and was his sister, Marieke's, best friend. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Bobby earned his BA from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed as a Project Manager at PA Health and Wellness, where he exhibited a talent for analyzing and solving problems. Bobby was nominated for, and a graduate of, Leadership Mahoning Valley, a highly respected program for the development of community leaders in Ohio. Friends and colleagues speak of the positive impact that Bobby had on the lives of many: he listened, counseled, mentored, and spoke the truth. He loved his Aunts and many cousins, and cared deeply for his friends. His last gift was the donation of his kind heart and multiple organs to others through CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education. Friends received at McCABE BROS INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bobby's name to The Oasis Recovery Center of Western PA or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019