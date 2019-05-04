RENNINGER ROBERT PAUL

Of Ocala, FL, formerly of Glenshaw, PA, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Best friend and beloved husband of Linda (Klein) Renninger; father of Michelle (Brian) Zamborski and Michael (Kelly) Renninger; and devoted grandfather of Ethan Kmett, Sarah and Garrett Renninger. Bob is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Barb) Renninger; sister, Chris (Dan) Dunbar; sister-in-law, Diane (John) Gierl; brother-in-law, Ron (Diane) Klein; and many loving nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margaret Renninger; and his brother, Edwin (Linda) Renninger. Bob served America proudly as a U.S. Navy submariner aboard the USS Sea Leopard. He enjoyed a productive and successful career primarily in project management of railway signal systems, including employment with Wellington Power and U.S. Utility. Always a dedicated family man, Bob enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and his wife of 47 years, Linda, had moved to Ocala Palms, FL in 2016 to enjoy their retirement. Bob enjoyed golf, swimming and socializing in their lively and close-knit community. Catholic Mass will be held at Queen of Peace in Ocala, FL, followed by a military funeral at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell on June 10, 2019.