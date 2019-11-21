|
|
PORTILLO ROBERT
Of Munhall, on November 16, 2019, age 86. He is survived by wife, Diana L. Portillo; two daughters, Patricia (Randy) Weber, Kathi (Ken) Bish; son, Robert (Rachel) Portillo; grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca (Brandon), Christopher, Brian, Zachary, Robert, and Kayla; sister, Irene (the late Ralph) Schwartzmiller; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Claudio and Sally Portillo; and sister, Rachel (the late Donald) Rowland. Robert worked as a Heat Treater with Mesta Machine and following his retirement, worked for Space Saver. He was an avid golfer and served as an usher for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7 p.m. A short visitation on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, will be held from 10 - 11 AM at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019