Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
VIERHEILIG ROBERT PROSPER

On Friday, March 29, 2019, of North Braddock. Dear father of Chelsea Rae Vierheilig (fiance Jesse Baden) and Chad Robert Vierheilig; loving partner and mother of their children, Cheryl Renee (Balkovec) Vierheilig. Family and friends received at the ROBER P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and 4th St., Braddock Hills, Pgh., PA 15221, 412-271-3430, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 6 p.m. ,until time of service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
