PATTERSON ROBERT "BOB" QUENTIN
Robert "Bob" Quentin Patterson, 66 years old of Tampa, FL, went home to be with his lord on December 5, 2019. He was a loving brother, uncle, grand uncle and cousin. He was a faithful Christian and attended Seminole Heights Baptist Church. His faith was unswerving. His presence made every life he touched better for having known him. He was a loving and generous friend, coworker and disciple of Jesus. He was born on April 6, 1953 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and is predeceased by his mother, Deloris Ruth Zimmerman Patterson and his father Donald Morrell Patterson. He is survived by his sisters, Faye (Rich) Patterson Ciccotto, and Dr. Carole Patterson, his brother, John Patterson, his nephew, Ron Coughlin, his niece, Whitney Patterson and his grand niece and nephew, Dylan Coughlin and Van Coughlin, all of whom he loved greatly and who loved him. He grew up in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Gateway Senior High School, Class of 1971. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Edinboro State University of Pennsylvania. Robert worked as a teacher for the Hillsborough Public School System and retired after thirty-one years. Improving the lives and futures of kids from sometimes challenging backgrounds, gave him so much satisfaction. He cared greatly and always remembered his students. Before that, he taught in an American School in Guatemala and was fluent in Spanish. After retirement, he worked part time at Eastside Feed Store in Suffern, FL. Robert loved making memories and sharing his love and caring with his, family, friends and the community. His kindness, humility and his humanity will be remembered by all who met him. Services will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at BLOUNT & CURRY AT THE GARDEN OF MEMORIES FUNERAL HOME, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Brant Adams of Seminole Heights Baptist Church. It is the family's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations are made in his honor to the Seminole Heights Baptist Church, 801 Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33604.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019