BERRETT ROBERT R.

Age 74, of Manor Boro, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 in his home. He was born on October 16, 1944 in Fredericksburg, VA to the late Robert S. Berrett and Dorothy (Brindle) Berrett Schummer. Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a MEd and was a retired teacher who taught in Wilkinsburg School District for his entire 36 year career. He was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth basketball and soccer. His greatest achievement was his three children. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Dailey Berrett; son, Robert E. (Amanda) Berrett; twin daughters, Rebecca Berrett and Jennifer (Cenk) Guler; and four grandchildren, Robby and Rachel Berrett and Nova and Bekir Guler. There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.