Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. "BOB" BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT R. "BOB" BROWN Obituary
BROWN ROBERT R. "BOB"

Age 87, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Indiana, PA. Husband of Mary Ellen Voelker Brown and the late Helen Brown; brother of Fred (Sue) Brown of Bryant, AR and the late William, Edward, Thomas and John Brown; son of the late William N. and Bertha V. Ressinger Brown. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob had a long career with Bell Telephone and retired from AT&T.  He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. and at the Bowser Minnich Funeral Home in Indiana, PA (details to follow).  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now