|
|
BROWN ROBERT R. "BOB"
Age 87, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Indiana, PA. Husband of Mary Ellen Voelker Brown and the late Helen Brown; brother of Fred (Sue) Brown of Bryant, AR and the late William, Edward, Thomas and John Brown; son of the late William N. and Bertha V. Ressinger Brown. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob had a long career with Bell Telephone and retired from AT&T. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. and at the Bowser Minnich Funeral Home in Indiana, PA (details to follow). If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019