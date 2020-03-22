ROBERT R. FUCHS

Of Edgewood on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of Kathryn L (Phillips) Fuchs; father of Robert R. Fuchs (Tina) and Kimberly Petrick (Terry); grandfather of Matthew and Brian Fuchs and Robbie Petrick (Samantha); brother of Ronald Fuchs (Carol); also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob, along with his brother Ron, were the longtime owners and operators of Frick Park Market, a beloved Point Breeze neighborhood grocery store. A proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 51, Bob was a long-serving football coach at Central and coached all levels of baseball in Edgewood. At the family's request a private Blessing Service for immediate family will held at a later date. The family would appreciate online condolences at mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
