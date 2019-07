FULMER ROBERT R. "BO"

Age 62, of West Mifflin, formerly of Oil City, on July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wright); loving father of Robert J. "Mr. Cool" (Kristina) Saxon of Elizabethtown, PA, Brandon "Sparky" Fulmer of West Mifflin and Nicholas "Skooch" Fulmer of West Mifflin; brother of Peggy (DiEisi) Johns, Katherine Fulmer, Jane McCracken, Floyd, Tony, Bill, Ted Fulmer, Ricky, Chuck Tucker and the late Jean Sprohar and Robert Black; cherished grandfather to Connor "Bullseye" and Ava; also extended family, John "Pudge" Johnson, Brenda (Johnson) Lauer, Sherry Beach, Kathy Boyle and Gregory Johnson and the late Barbara Johnson. Robert was a member of Holy Spirit R.C. Church, U.S. Army Veteran and a Bus driver for the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Friends received on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GREEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF LINCOLN PLACE, 1222 Muldowney Ave., Lincoln Place, 412-464-4377, Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit R.C. Church, West Mifflin.