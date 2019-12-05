Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GRIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. GRIES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT R. GRIES Obituary
GRIES ROBERT R.

Of Peters Township, tragically died on Monday, December 2, 2019, age 84. Husband for 65 years of Patricia (Unger) Gries; loving father of Barbara Fischer (Bernie), Cindy Chapman (Gene), Kenneth (Deborah) and the late Judy Zabkar; brother of Gary (Marian) and the late Russell; grandfather of ten, and 14 great-grandchildren, plus one in heaven. Bob was a life long member of St. Joan of Arc Church. He was a former co-owner of Southwest Heating & Air Conditioning. Bob was a member of SPARKS Remote Radio Control Flying Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, bowling, flying and building model airplanes and he enjoyed having morning coffee with his friends, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road, Library, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 in St. Joan of Arc Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Still Remembered Project or the Christ Redeemer Diaper Pantry. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -