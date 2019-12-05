|
GRIES ROBERT R.
Of Peters Township, tragically died on Monday, December 2, 2019, age 84. Husband for 65 years of Patricia (Unger) Gries; loving father of Barbara Fischer (Bernie), Cindy Chapman (Gene), Kenneth (Deborah) and the late Judy Zabkar; brother of Gary (Marian) and the late Russell; grandfather of ten, and 14 great-grandchildren, plus one in heaven. Bob was a life long member of St. Joan of Arc Church. He was a former co-owner of Southwest Heating & Air Conditioning. Bob was a member of SPARKS Remote Radio Control Flying Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, bowling, flying and building model airplanes and he enjoyed having morning coffee with his friends, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road, Library, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 in St. Joan of Arc Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Still Remembered Project or the Christ Redeemer Diaper Pantry. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019