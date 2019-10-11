Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Victor Parish
ROBERT R. HEININGER Sr. Obituary
HEININGER, SR. ROBERT R.

Robert R. Heininger, Sr., 83 of West Deer Township, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Potersnak) Heininger, loving father of Robert R. Heininger, Jr. of Phoenixville and Caroline C. (Richard) Hollibaugh of West Deer, grandfather of Matthew Heininger, Bradley Heininger, Carlie Anna Kretz and the late Lehman Kretz; step-grandfather of Rebecca Hollibaugh, Julia Hollibaugh and Jack Hollibaugh and brother of Jane Okert of North Versailles, Shirley (Roger) Schmidt of Peabody, MA, and the late Raymond F. Heininger; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Heininger of Constable, NY; beloved son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Pernick) Heininger. Retired from the H.J. Heinz USA Corp. Office after 34 ½ years of service working as senior purchasing agent. Worked in both Holland, Michigan and Pittsburgh offices. In Holland he was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and served on the Junior Achievement team in Pittsburgh for 6 years. Served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force. Graduated from Robert Morris College where he was the President of PHI THIETA PI honorary fraternity and President of the Greek Council. A member of St. Victor R.C. Parish, American Legion Post 548, and an active member of the Y&R Group. He taught 7 th grade CCD for 9 years and sang in the choir. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer where parting prayers will be conducted on Monday 10:30 a.m., funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Victor Parish with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be privately laid to rest next to his wife in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., 7 th Floor, New York, NY 10014. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
