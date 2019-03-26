Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Parish, Church of St. Mary
Of Stowe Twp., on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Rita; loving father of Robert H. "Bussy" (Kristine), J. Christopher (Dolores), Sherry (Michael) Sprys, Keith F. (the late Regina), R. Claire (David) Gregg; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather and great-great grandfather of many; son of the late Sante and Palma Tosadori; brother of Helen (the late Vince) Cardillo and the late Joseph (the late Vicki) Tosadori; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a proud US Marine, serving in WWII. He was a previous football and softball official, OVUA rules interpreter and GPFL Commissioner. Family and friends will be received on WEDNESDAY from 2-8 p.m., at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Transfer prayers will be offered THURSDAY in the funeral home at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. John of God Parish, Church of St. Mary.


www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
