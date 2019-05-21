VAN DASK ROBERT R.

Of Braddock Hills, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Isabelle S. (Szurley) Van Dask for 70 wonderful years; loving father of Robert (Joanne) Van Dask of Lititz, PA and Christine (Joseph) Virsack of York, PA; cherished "Pap" of Caryn, Kristin, Brendan and Krista; great-grandfather of Declan, Rowan, Kayla, Callan, Bronson, and Kelsie. In 1943, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Army at the age of 18. During his three and a half years in the European Theatre, he participated in battles and campaigns in Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, Rhineland, Central Europe and the Northern Apennines. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement in action on March 22, 1945. Bob also earned France's Croix de Guerre (Cross of War) which is a military award commonly bestowed upon foreign military forces for acts of heroism during combat. He was also awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with five bronze stars representing his five battle campaigns, and received the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his return from WWII, Bob became employed with US Steel at the Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock. He became a General Foreman and retired from US Steel Irvin Works as Superintendent of Plant Protection. Bob was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittsburgh Council, and former member of their Color Corps. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 0538 in Hazelwood. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org or Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pgh., PA 15233 www.brothersbrother.org.