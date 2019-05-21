Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT VAN DASK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. VAN DASK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT R. VAN DASK Obituary
VAN DASK ROBERT R.

Of Braddock Hills, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Isabelle S. (Szurley) Van Dask for 70 wonderful years; loving father of Robert (Joanne) Van Dask of Lititz, PA and Christine (Joseph) Virsack of York, PA; cherished "Pap" of Caryn, Kristin, Brendan and Krista; great-grandfather of Declan, Rowan, Kayla, Callan, Bronson, and Kelsie. In 1943, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Army at the age of 18. During his three and a half years in the European Theatre, he participated in battles and campaigns in Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, Rhineland, Central Europe and the Northern Apennines. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement in action on March 22, 1945. Bob also earned France's Croix de Guerre (Cross of War) which is a military award commonly bestowed upon foreign military forces for acts of heroism during combat. He was also awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with five bronze stars representing his five battle campaigns, and received the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his return from WWII, Bob became employed with US Steel at the Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock. He became a General Foreman and retired from US Steel Irvin Works as Superintendent of Plant Protection. Bob was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittsburgh Council, and former member of their Color Corps. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 0538 in Hazelwood. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org or Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pgh., PA 15233 www.brothersbrother.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now