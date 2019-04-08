WAGNER ROBERT R.

Of Mars, formerly of Glenshaw, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Son of the late Anthony A. Wagner and Olivia (Goodman) Wagner of Glenshaw; beloved husband of Patricia J. (Bray) Wagner and the late Marian (Lucas) Wagner; loving father of Robert J. (Judy) Wagner of Wexford, Jeannine M. (Albert) Mozeyko of Leesburg, VA, Timothy G. (Audrey) Wagner of Cranberry, Todd V. (Darlene) Wagner of Cheswick and Daniel J. (Karole) Wagner of Rice's Landing and stepson Robert (Sheri) Caldwell of Southpoint; also survived by 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister, Aurelia Wood of Cleveland and brothers, Charles and Edward of Glenshaw. Bob graduated from North Catholic High School prior to being drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Germany in 1952-53. He was a fixture in Glenshaw as owner of Wagner's Meat Market for over three decades and his sons worked alongside him throughout their teen years. Believing that children can learn important life lessons through sports, he was a founding member of the St. Mary's Athletic Association in the late 1960's and managed his children's baseball teams with the Middle Road Baseball Association. In his later years, Bob took pride in the accomplishments of his grandchildren and he was affectionately known to them as their loving "Pappy". Celebrate Bob's life with his family at a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Community Living Center of the Butler Veterans Administration, who provided exceptional care and kindness during Bob's 11-month stay at the facility. Their attention and smiles brought joy to Bob during the final stage of his life journey. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.