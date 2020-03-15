LEWIS ROBERT RALPH

Age 94, of Oakdale, died peacefully on March 11, 2020. Bob was born on January 6, 1926, in Cadiz, Ohio. Son of the late George and Catherine (Harms) Lewis. Bob was a Sargent in World War II in the United States Army Air Force, 450th Bombing Group. He flew in a B24 as a Gunner. He was a retired Operating Engineer for Local Union #66. He was also a life member of the Oakdale Vol. Fire Dept. and the Oakdale VFW. Bob was always smiling and joking, providing laughter and love his entire life. He had an amazing memory, was a jack of all trades, and an extraordinary storyteller. He especially enjoyed telling stories of his days as an operating engineer and took pride in his work. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Bob adored his family, and will be greatly missed by his four children: Catherine Orel, Carol (David) Deklewa, Robert (Michelle) Lewis, and Daniel (Lisa) Lewis; eleven grandchildren: Kelly (Brian), Stacey (Matthew), Alicia (Michael), Angela (Robert), David, Christopher (Raeanne), Timothy (Marlo), Rob, Erin (Robert), Kaylee, and Daniel; thirteen great-grandchildren: Brandon (Valeri), Megan, Luke, Elizabeth, Olivia, Lily, Tyler, Cole, Malone, Alma, Larken, Leland and Scarlett; and two great-great-grandchildren Blair and Melanie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia (Kelly) Lewis; two brothers, Clifford and James Lewis and one sister, Donna Fullman. Friends and family will be received Thursday, 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oakdale Vol. Fire Dept. Please sign the guestbook at:

