|
|
RATAY ROBERT "BOB"
Age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Ratay. Born on the South Side, Bob was the son of the late Marie and Andrew Ratay. He graduated from South High School in 1949 where he played both baseball and basketball. Bob served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and then worked for Matthews International for 37 years, retiring in 1996 to enjoy traveling and spending time with his family. Bob and his wife Evelyn, the love of his life and best friend, spent 61 beautiful years together; she was his life. Bob loved family, particularly his granddaughters to whom he was known as Pap Pap; music, especially Frank Sinatra; reading the newspaper; Pittsburgh sports teams; and Penn State ice cream. He was passionate about traveling, the beach, the theater, talking with his financial planner (aka his barber), cooking, and his vegetable garden. Bob was loved by all who knew him. He was hard-working, warm, kind, generous, and witty, and he loved making his friends and family laugh. He is survived by Evelyn, his adoring wife; four children, Robert (Jo Anne) of Fairfax, VA, Russell (Virginia) of Honolulu, HI, Renee of New York, NY, and Randy of Pittsburgh, PA; granddaughters, Emily (Pittsburgh) and Olivia (Fairfax); brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Dolores Pippi; brother-in-law, Eugene Young; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter; Alyssa; brother, Jim; and sister, Marion. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 12:00 noon. The Ratay family would like to thank his caretakers and Family Hospice for their loving care and kindness provided over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the (https://www.stroke.org/). Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019