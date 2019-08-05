|
ALBERT, JR. ROBERT RAYMOND
August 26, 1929-July 31, 2019. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away July 31, 2019, at Longwood at Oakmont Retirement Community surrounded by his wife, Carolyn, and children. Bob was a Pittsburgh area native and graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School. A 1952 graduate of Bucknell University, he was a Coast Guard veteran and career steel industry executive. He was elected to the Bucknell University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1982, celebrating his role as co-captain and fullback for the football team's undefeated 1951 season. He wisely declined the opportunity to play professionally after being approached by the Philadelphia Eagles, instead choosing to work for Bethlehem Steel. During his working life, Bob lived in Cleveland, OH, Bethlehem, PA, Pittsburgh, Mansfield, OH, and Youngstown, OH. He retired as Vice President of Cold Metal Products, Youngstown, OH, in 2005. He and Carolyn returned to Pittsburgh in 2018 as residents of the Longwood at Oakmont Community. Bob loved jazz, golf, the Youngstown Country Club, Pittsburgh, steel industry history, baseball, corn on the cob, Naples, FL, pretzels, La La Land the movie, the coast of Maine, Elton John, education, muting commercials, long walks, and most of all his wife Carolyn, his children, and his grandchildren. He is remembered as a man of kindness and decency, a true gentleman, considerate to all around him until his final days. He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 64 years; daughter, Judy (Anthony Fiorillo); sons, Tom (Sandy) and Steve (Jim Bozzi); and his beloved grandchildren, Matt, Ben, and Greg Fiorillo and Madeline and Claire Albert. Per his wishes, cremation was immediate. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.