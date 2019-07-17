Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
ROBERT RICHARD STECHSCHULTE

ROBERT RICHARD STECHSCHULTE Obituary
STECHSCHULTE ROBERT RICHARD

Age 67, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Brother of Donald William (Cathy) Stechschulte, Thomas Andrew (Nancy) Stechschulte and Lundy Valentine; uncle of Caitlin Stechschulte, Ben (Rebecca) Stechschulte, Conor Stechschulte, Bobby (Jolie) Valentine and Dan Stechschulte; great-uncle of Emma Stechschulte; and also survived by his dear pets, Franki and Zip. Family and friends will remember Bob as an animal lover, devoted friend and uncle, good neighbor, well read raconteur, armchair philosopher, comic and mimic. Bob always provided laughter with his wonderful sense of humor and generously offered social commentary on any topic. Quick witted and caring, Bob was a great companion to others and will be sorely missed. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday 3-7 p.m. Contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. In lieu of flowers, Bob's wish: please do not vote for Trump in 2020.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
