William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Jefferson Memorial Park
View Map
More Obituaries for ROBERT GATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ROBINSON GATES

ROBERT ROBINSON GATES Obituary
GATES ROBERT ROBINSON

Age 82, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Virginia R. "Ginny" (Bittner) Gates; loving father of Rebecca (Christian) Kroll; cherished Pap of Alexander Kroll, Leah (Andrew) Barninger and Karl Robinson Kroll; loving Great-Pap of Owen Robert Barninger; son of the late Robert M. and Eleanor (Corbly) Gates; beloved brother of Martha Jane (Tony) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob loved to read and spend time browsing book stores. He enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Family and friends welcome Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 9-11 a.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. with Rev. Ray Cunningham officiating. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorials in his name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., #441-E, Pgh., PA 15219 or to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., #1606, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
