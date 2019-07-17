Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 68, of North Side and Bellevue, on July 15, 2019. Son of Laura (Faulkner) and the late Robert Roper, Sr.; father of Renee Roper; proud grandfather of Timothy Driscoll, Jr., Taiylor Driscoll, and Tori Driscoll; brother of Virginia (late Donald) Bittner, Betty Jo (James) Myler, and the late John Roper; uncle of Donald Bittner, Jr., Robert Bittner, Susan Snow, Jennifer Roper, Ryan Roper, and Michelle Myler. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
