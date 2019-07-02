ROSENSTEEL ROBERT

Age 83, of Allison Park, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1936, in Hempfield Twp., PA; son of the late, Clarence Rosensteel and Edith Ruff. Robert served proudly in the United States Military Army, special armed forces. He was an avid hunter, fisher and loved camping. Robert adored gardening. His lawn was always immaculate. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margie Louise Rosensteel; his two children, Robbie and Missy; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois. Friends will be received at the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 when a visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, July 3,2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com