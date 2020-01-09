|
ROTHRAUFF ROBERT "BOB"
On Wednesday January 1, 2020 Robert (Bob) H. Rothrauff 83 of North Braddock Heights peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of News Years day at UPMC East Monroeville with his Daughter Lisa and son-in-law Jim by his side. Beloved husband of 42 years to the late Mary (Madeline) Rothrauff. Loving father of Deborah Rothrauff and Robert Dino Rothrauff. Grandfather of Leia (Hector) Villeda. Great-grandfather of Noah Schneider and Abel "Little Bull" Villeda. Bob was born in Braddock on September 7, 1936 to the late Howard and Louise (Garritano) Rothrauff. Beloved father of Lisa (Jim) Jacob of Plum Boro. Proud Grandfather (Pap) of James Robert (J.R.) Jacob of Plum Boro and Joseph Shawn (Lindsay)Jacob of Bellevue. He was the oldest of his five siblings, Richard (Dick) Rothrauff of Braddock Hills, Theresa (Pat) Lescinsky of North Braddock, Diane (Jerry) Duricko of Acme, Howard (Lynda) Rothrauff of North Huntington, Kenny (Linda) Rothrauff of Swanee, Georgia. Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob loved and cared more about family than can ever be put in words. He was a longtime member of The Slovak Club in Braddock where he had made many wonderful friends over the years. Bobs sense of humor and kindness will be sorely missed by his family and host of friends he made throughout the years. No visitation. Service and interment Private. Celebration of life donations can be made to St. Jude Children's & Research Hospital. www.St.Jude.org or call 1-800-822-6344. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA, 15035. (412-823-4054 or [email protected]).
