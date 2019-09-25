|
|
KEREKES ROBERT S.
Age 81, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion Ross Kerekes; father of Beth (Mark) Sieg, and Sue (Tom) O'Donnell; grandfather of Sean, Megan, Katie, Kereanna, and Logan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Kerekes; and his siblings, Joseph Kerekes, and Mary Louise Kerekes. Bob was a long-time parishioner at St. Susanna Church, where he actively served as a volunteer for many years. Friends and family will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 a.m., in St. Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019