Age 87, of Pittsburgh, passed from this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born in Venetia, the son of the late William and Myrtle Lash, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Alberta, and his wife, Jean of 29 years; a sister, Edna; brothers, Charles and James; and stepson, George T. Kennedy. He is survived by his daughters, Rita Lash (Ken Collins) of Melbourne, FL, Kathy Fuller (William) of Pittsburgh; and stepchildren, Cheryl (Ron) Wenner, of Oklahoma, Mark (Lynda) Kennedy of Wexford, and John (Carrie) Kennedy of West Virginia. He found his greatest joy in his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob received his Bachelor's degree at Washington and Jefferson College, a Master of Divinity degree from Wesley Theological Seminary, American University, Washington D.C. and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity from Washington and Jefferson. He began serving a circuit of churches in the United Methodist Church at the age of 19 and continued to serve many congregations throughout Pennsylvania primarily in the Pittsburgh area. In 1982, Dr. Lash was appointed superintendent of the Washington District of the United Methodist Western PA Conference. His active ministry spanned 55 years in which he was a faithful and beloved pastor. He was well known for his wonderful first person sermons. Bob was also an avid fisherman, golfer and baseball fan. In retirement he was an active member of Dutilh U.M. Church where he taught adult Sunday school and led grief support groups. Friends will be received on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd. (724) 772-8800, where a service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dutilh U.M. Church or to Good Samaritan Hospice where Bob and family received loving care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019