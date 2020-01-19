|
|
PESTOCK ROBERT S. "PIERRE"
Age 62, of Lawrenceville, unexpectedly, on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Robert J. and Frani (Jovanovic) Pestock; loving brother of Lynn (Stephen) Shanley and Sharon (Murray) Frank; devoted boyfriend of Carol M. Strickler; also survived by numerous relatives and friends. Per Pierre's request, there will be no visitation and his funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020