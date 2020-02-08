Home

Age 72, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband for 50 years of Rosemary (Pastor) Phillips. Loving father of Bob (Michelle) Phillips, and Amy (Bob) Grill. Pappy of Bobby, Lexi, Nathan, and Addison. Brother of Louis (Jan) Phillips, Trish (the late Butch) Strang, Janet (Jim) Farren, Nancy (Joe) D'Auria, and John Phillips. Bob was Catholic, enjoyed golfing, and served in the United States Army. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 10, 2020, 10 a.m. Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Gerard Majella Church, 121 Dawn Dr., Verona. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
