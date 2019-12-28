|
REVERS ROBERT S.
Of Penn Twp., formerly of North Braddock, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born the son of the late Stanley and Margaret (Wessel) Revers. Beloved husband of the late Sarah B. (Fagan) Revers for 51 years. Loving father of Carol Ann (Bruce) Reichert of Plum, Cheryl (Ronald) Shiner of Trafford, Michele (Wayne) Rupchak of Penn Twp., and Robert S. (Lynn) Revers, Jr. of Trafford. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Reichert, Stephanie Lloyd, Robby Shiner, Wayne Rupchak Jr., Sarah (Justin) Watt, James (Lexi) Revers, and Mark and Kimberley Revers. Adored great-grandfather of Gianna Shiner, Jimmy and Noelle Lloyd, Riley and Olivia Revers, Remy Bose, and Devan Johnson. Brother of Stanley (Maryann) Revers and Darlene Revers. Preceded in death by siblings, Dolly (the late Mel) Iovino, Gene (the late Betty) Revers, Carol (surviving spouse, Gene) Kolano, and Ron (surviving spouse, Rose) Revers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by niece, Margie Dawson, and nephew, Danny Revers. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed baking, traveling and watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Bob was a family man, whom loved laughing and smiling with his beloved children, grandchildren, and most of all, his soul mate, Sarah. His family would like to thank the staff at LGAR in Turtle Creek for the compassionate care they gave Bob. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, (412) 824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bob's family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019