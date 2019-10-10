|
SIMPSON ROBERT "BOB"S.
Age 91, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Bob was the beloved husband of 67 years to Bernice (Rathbun) Simpson; loving father of Robert Simpson, Janice (Boyd) Peters, Joyce Willson and Linda (Eric) Rose; adoring grandfather of Alexis, Brian, Cassandra, Nathan (Toni), Joshua (Casandra), Jacob, and Luke; caring great-grandfather of Nashua and Libby. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Karl Stanley and Mary Bruce (Weaver) Simpson, and his siblings, Mary Bruce Bright and K. Stanley Simpson. Bob attended Kiski Prep and Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he earned his degree in business administration. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Bob, a computer systems analyst, retired from PNC Bank. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park, where he faithfully served as a Deacon and Choir member for many years. Bob was also a past President of local AARP Chapter 506. Bob was well known by all for his sense of humor, deep kindness, and generous heart full of love. He will be dearly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. The burial service will be private. Memorial service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 4 p.m. at Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob's lifelong love of libraries and learning by making a memorial contribution to your local public library or . Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019