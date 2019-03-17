SABO DR. ROBERT (PAT)

Passed from this life unexpectedly March 13, 2019. He was 62 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zolton and Aileen Hartwick Sabo. He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 34 years, Marianne Sabo. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Rita Sabo of Akron, OH; sister, Sheila Butcher of Canada; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones of McMinnville, James Jones of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas Jones of Chambersburg, PA and Timothy Jones of Braddock, PA; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ribich of Greensburg, PA; nieces and nephews, Eric and Amy Sabo and family, Lori and Andy Stiles and family, Stacey and Jim Giardina and family and Mia Diana Jones; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, not to be forgotten is Lucy, the Airedale, and his legion of British Twitter followers! A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in High's Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at High's. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the (Kidney.org) in his memory. Online condolences may be made at highfuneralhome.com. HIGH FUNERAL HOME, McMinnville, TN, 931-473-2137.