SADUSKY ROBERT
Of North Huntingdon, age 77, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy (Anderchak) Sadusky for 51 years. Dear father of Scott Sadusky and Stacey Sadusky. Brother of Michael Sadusky of Penn Hills. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of Westinghouse R&D in Churchill. Bob served his community as the treasurer of the Penn's Woods Civic Association. Friends are welcome on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Memorial Service with Military Honors will begin at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 or www.whiteoakanimalsafehaven.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019