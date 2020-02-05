Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church
Plum, PA
View Map
ROBERT SHELTON "BOB" JAMES


1934 - 2020
ROBERT SHELTON "BOB" JAMES Obituary
JAMES ROBERT "BOB" SHELTON

Robert "Bob" Shelton James, age 85, loving husband of Winefreda C. "Frenny" James of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Bob was born to the late Francis and Mary James on May 17, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bob is survived, from his first marriage to the late Lynn F. James, by daughters, Kimberly Petty (Chris) and Teresa James and son, Mark James (Alison). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Petty (Tiffany), Marissa Petty, Matthew Petty, Kala Rodi, Ronald Rodi, Tatiana James, Grace Channer, and Ian Channer. Robert is survived by sisters, Mary Francis Aloi, Patricia Sullivan, Christine Meyer (Robert), Deborah Ludchak (Ronald) and brother, David James (Carol). He was predeceased by sisters, Kathleen Vaughn and Shirley Tomalewski. Bob graduated from Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary and received his master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught at Community College of Allegheny County for 30 years. Robert was well-respected in his community, devoted to his family and his firm belief in God. He was the consummate educator and lived life to the fullest. Friends and family received Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church, Plum. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
