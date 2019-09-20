|
|
STAAB ROBERT
Age 82, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of 60 years to Gail (McWilliams) Staab; father of Robert, Jr. (Jeanne), John (Patty) and James (Rachel); grandfather of Gregory, Cristina, Allison, Megan, Eric and Haley; brother of the late Edwin Staab, Rosemary Bright and Doris Johnson. Bob graduated from St. Wendelin High School, served in the U.S. Navy and worked at LTV Steel for 40 years. Bob was a longtime parishioner of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. Bob adored his wife and spending time with his grandchildren as well as visiting, traveling, and cruising throughout his life with friends and family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at http:act.alz.org/goto/robertstaab. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019