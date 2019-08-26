|
SIMCIC ROBERT STEPHEN JOHN
Of Munhall, died August 22, 2019, of natural causes, age 67. A two-time cancer survivor, Robert will be remembered for his charisma, fighting spirit and willingness to help others suffering the same fate. A former painter and carpenter whose work graces our local area, he loved animals - especially dogs and cats - music, classic cars and was an avid baseball and football fan. He played in local softball leagues until his mid 40's. He was also known for his impeccable sense of style, and enjoyed "dressing to the nines," especially in his youth. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, where he sponsored others who were struggling with addictions. His AA and NA family were very important to him and his many friends were an instrumental part of his life. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ann Cornelius Simcic; sisters, Victoria Madero Arnold and Marleen Simcic; niece, Angela (Christopher) Petro; nephew, John (Isabelle) Malta; great-nephew, Edison Malta; step-father, Edward Madero; mother-in-law, Natalie Cornelius; and brothers-in-law, Bob Arnold, Victor Cornelius and Edgar Cornelius, Jr.; also survived by his four beloved cats, Pouncey, Woodley, Ziggy and Sidney "Itski." Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Madero and Robert Simcic; grandparents, Agnes and John Galisin; and his father-in-law, Edgar Cornelius. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Cancer Institute or Humane Animal Rescue. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., where a service will be held at 7 p.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019