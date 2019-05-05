Home

Age 73, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Elfinwind Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA, where friends may visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Bonnett's memory to Marietta College Advancement Department/Edward & Virginia Bonnett Scholarship Fund, 215 Fifth Street, Marietta, OH  45750 (www.marietta.edu/give), or Central Wyoming College Foundation/Heather Paul Nursing Scholarship Fund, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY 82501 (www.cwc.edu/foundation/gift-giving/foundation-donation-form/). Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mr. Bonnett

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
