Age 94, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Husband of the late Gloria (Salamony) Barr. Father of Rob (Mardie) Barr, Tim (Sandy) Barr and Marilyn (John) Hans. Eight grandchildren. One great-granddaughter. Brother of the late Edward Barr, Jean Fitzmaurice, James Barr and Francis Barr. Friends are invited to call on Friday, January 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to Mary's Place, 2905 Castlegate Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15234.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020