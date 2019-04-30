|
RUMPF ROBERT T. "BOBBY"
Of Stowe Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 52. Son of the late Paul and Dorothy Rumpf; beloved brother of David (Linda) Rumpf, Dale (Cathy) Rumpf, Sandy (Perry) Chambers, and the late Paul "Butch," Michael, and Ronnie Rumpf. Friends received SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp., on Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service in Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, TBA. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kennedy Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019