ROBERT T. "BOBBY" RUMPF

ROBERT T. "BOBBY" RUMPF Obituary
RUMPF ROBERT T. "BOBBY"

Of Stowe Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 52. Son of the late Paul and Dorothy Rumpf; beloved brother of David (Linda) Rumpf, Dale (Cathy) Rumpf, Sandy (Perry) Chambers, and the late Paul "Butch," Michael, and Ronnie Rumpf. Friends received SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp., on Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service in Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, TBA. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kennedy Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
