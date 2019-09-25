|
|
STEPP ROBERT "BOB" T.
Age 79, a family man and musician, of Moon Township since 1969, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. He was born in Ford City, PA on October 9, 1939, to the late Palmer and Mary Elizabeth (Knight) Stepp. Beloved husband for 54 years to Beverly (Iacozza) Stepp; loving father of Robert "Rob" F. Stepp; son-in-law of Fred Iacozza and the late Grace Iacozza; brother-in-law of Marlene Culver; uncle of David (Kayon) Culver and Jennie (Victor) Yates; great-uncle of Victoria, Alexandria and Theo. Bob was a system analyst for PPG. Besides Bob's love for his family, music was the center of his life. He also had a love for gardening, reading and was considered a master of crossword puzzles. Bob also had a great sense of humor, not to mention his infectious laugh. Visitation Wednesday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019