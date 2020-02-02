|
WINSTON ROBERT THOMPSON
Bob, of Providence Point, formerly of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29th. Born in 1927 in Jackson, Tennessee, Bob was raised in Detroit, Michigan. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Marjorie (Thompson); his brother, Marvin, Jr. and his sister, Laura Mai (Clark). After serving in the U.S. Army during WWII, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduate from law school. His career as a corporate lawyer for Westinghouse in Pittsburgh took him around the world. In retirement, he continued to travel and always had a special affection for Paris. He loved to play bridge, watch classic movies, listen to opera and was an avid reader of the New York Times. He enjoyed wine, good food, and the company of his friends at Providence Point. He was predeceased by his first wife Louise (Biason) and is survived by their daughter, Leslie Bilodeau (Steven); grandchildren, Carolyn Goetz (Patrick), Peter, Joanna Seymour (Sean), John, Steven (Emily), Leah, Grace, Emmanuelle, Noah; and three great-grandchildren, Stella, Ronan, and Brody. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Regina (Walsh Kelly) and is survived by her children, Regina Vargo (Frank), Thomas Kelly (Susan), Craig Kelly (Paula), and Carl Kelly (Meg). He leaves behind his companion Elizabeth Donohue and her children, Chris Donohue (Susan), Sherry Katsuhisa (Hikojiro), and Janet Demarest (Jamie). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m. at the Providence Point Chapel, in Scott Township, with a reception immediately following. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020