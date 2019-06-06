ZIEMKE ROBERT TRACY

Age 93, of Versailles, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born October 7, 1925 in Versailles, he was a son of the late Frank and Emma (Tracy) Ziemke. A 1943 graduate of McKeesport High School, Robert was a World War II Veteran of the US Army, serving in D Company, 254th Infantry Regiment, 63rd Infantry Division "Blood and Fire." Robert married the late Mary Lou (Feightner) Ziemke on January 15, 1947, and they stayed happily married for 57 years until her passing on February 15, 2004. He worked for US Steel's National Tube Works from 1947 to 1960 and Equitable Gas from 1960 to 1991, joining their Equitable Gas Retirees' Club. In his spare time, Robert bowled with his league and played at Butler's Golf Course with the OldTimers Golf Club. He is survived by his children, Virginia Scott, David Ziemke and Joyce (Dr. Louis) DiToppa; and his granddaughter, Paige DiToppa. Besides his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, James Edward Scott, who passed away June 6, 2016, and his brothers, Glenn and Kenneth Dale Ziemke. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12 Noon with Rev. Ray J. Beard officiating. Procession and burial with military honors will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.