ROBERT TURNER Sr.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 96 of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of West Mifflin, PA. Served in the US Army during WWII. A member of the American Legion Post #527 and Prince Hall Masons Golden Gate Lodge #33. Husband of the late Colleen (Rice) Turner; father of Robert, Jr. (Drema), Deborah, Roderick (Antoinette), Rodney (Tara) and Gaynelle (Craig); father-in-law of Rena.  Also survived by a grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on November 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Street, Rankin, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
