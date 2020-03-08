MILLER ROBERT V.

Of New Martinsville, WV, a native of East Pittsburgh, age 85, died on Wednesday, March 5, 2020. Bob was born on April 30,1924, a son of the late Carl and Agnes Miller. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Latsko) Miller for 37 years. Treasured father of Robert V. (Angela) Miller of CA, Mark T. (Molly) Miller of GA, Kenneth (the late Joan) Miller of CA, Edward C. (Estella) Miller of CA, Vincent S. (Bea) Miller of CO, Stephen P. (Jennifer) Miller of MA, Marie R. (Grant) Ekins of CA, Carl F. Miller of CA and the late John A. Miller. Bob is also survived by 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Ann (late Joe) Cigich of Delmont and Betty (Joe) Dombrosky of Wilkins Twp. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Victor (late Bernadine) Miller, Paul 'Bud' (late Dorothy) Miller, Thomas (late Josephine) Miller, John (late Jean) Miller, Agnes (late Carl) Peduzzi and Peggy (late Al) Viccari. Bob was also the loving companion of Lydia Sittig for 25 years. Bob was a 1952 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Bob retired from Bayer Corporation in New Martinsville as a Chemical Technician with 30 years of service. He loved to spend time at his lake house on Lake Wilson and enjoyed a good round of golf at the Switzerland of Ohio Golf Club. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Vincent De Paul Church, New Martinsville, on Saturday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Green Lawn Memorial Park in New Martinsville.