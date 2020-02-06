|
|
PATTERSON ROBERT V.
Age 70, of Penn Hills, on January 28, 2020. Husband of Sarann "Ann" (Campbell) Patterson; father of Robert (Kimberly) and Scott Patterson; son of Josephine and the late Harry Patterson; brother of Beverly (Ron) Hoover; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Hebron Church, Penn Hills, on February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC. For additional information please visit www.trenzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020