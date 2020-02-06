Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hebron Church
10460 Frankstown Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT V. PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT V. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON ROBERT V.

Age 70, of Penn Hills, on January 28, 2020. Husband of Sarann "Ann" (Campbell) Patterson; father of Robert (Kimberly) and Scott Patterson; son of Josephine and the late Harry Patterson; brother of Beverly (Ron) Hoover; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Hebron Church, Penn Hills, on February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC. For additional information please visit www.trenzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -