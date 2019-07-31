|
|
ALLISON, JR. ROBERT W.
Age 80, died July 19, 2019 while vacationing on the French River in Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Allison Snare, of Pittsburgh; two nieces, Joanne Weidman of Los Angeles and Susan Snare of Canton, OH; and four grandnieces and grandnephews. Born on April 3, 1939, he was the son of Robert W. and Lucile (Omslaer) Allison. He graduated from Wilkinsburg High School and Cornell University, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and was a veteran of the US Army Security Agency. He received a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Department of Labor and Industry. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019