Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Parish
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Mount Troy Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. BENNA


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. BENNA Obituary
BENNA, N3LWP ROBERT W.

Age 86, of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born June 8, 1933, son of the late Frank and Alma Benna. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Benna, whom he married on December 26, 1953, loving father of Mary (Dave) Buskirk, Robert A., David (Janice), Teresa (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Paul G. (Tracey), Michael (Shannon) Benna; dear grandfather of Becky (Dan), Sarah (Bobby), Matthew, Samantha (Brett), Erin, Kelly (Curt), Melissa, Jonathan, Michelle, Olivia, Libby, Jacob, and Nicholas; great-grandpa of Teagan, Jackson, and Connor. Bob will be lovingly remembered for his strong work ethic, compassion, and the love he had for his family. He worked for Bell Telephone, and was a volunteer for Perrysville Vol. Fire Company. Bob was a very active member of the Breeze Shooters. He also enjoyed gardening. After graduation from high school, Bob selflessly served our country in the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mount Troy Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, 2715 Churchview Ave., 15227.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now