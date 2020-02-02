|
BENNA, N3LWP ROBERT W.
Age 86, of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born June 8, 1933, son of the late Frank and Alma Benna. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Benna, whom he married on December 26, 1953, loving father of Mary (Dave) Buskirk, Robert A., David (Janice), Teresa (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Paul G. (Tracey), Michael (Shannon) Benna; dear grandfather of Becky (Dan), Sarah (Bobby), Matthew, Samantha (Brett), Erin, Kelly (Curt), Melissa, Jonathan, Michelle, Olivia, Libby, Jacob, and Nicholas; great-grandpa of Teagan, Jackson, and Connor. Bob will be lovingly remembered for his strong work ethic, compassion, and the love he had for his family. He worked for Bell Telephone, and was a volunteer for Perrysville Vol. Fire Company. Bob was a very active member of the Breeze Shooters. He also enjoyed gardening. After graduation from high school, Bob selflessly served our country in the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mount Troy Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, 2715 Churchview Ave., 15227.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020